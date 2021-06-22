Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

UTG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 203,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,865. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $35.53.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

