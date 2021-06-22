Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Reaves Utility Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
UTG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 203,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,865. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $35.53.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
