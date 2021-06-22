Rebecca Cantieri Sells 6,179 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $136,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. 918,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SVMK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SVMK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SVMK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SVMK by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.