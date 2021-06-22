Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Insider Sells A$178,325.00 in Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) insider Michele Dilizia sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total transaction of A$178,325.00 ($127,375.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of synthetic antibiotics in Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead candidate is RECCE 327 to treat blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S.

