Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) Insider Sells A$178,325.00 in Stock

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE) insider Michele Dilizia sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total transaction of A$178,325.00 ($127,375.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
About Recce Pharmaceuticals
