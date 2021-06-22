Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Curis (CRIS)

Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/17/2021 – Curis was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

6/14/2021 – Curis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Curis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Curis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

5/13/2021 – Curis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Curis had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 56,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.81. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $687.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in Curis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 311,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 1,235.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 732,084 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

