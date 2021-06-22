Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trican Well Service (TCW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW) recently:

6/17/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

6/10/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.05 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

TSE TCW traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.69. The company had a trading volume of 262,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,446. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.74.

Get Trican Well Service Ltd alerts:

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.