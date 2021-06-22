Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.85

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 12.85 and last traded at 12.76, with a volume of 466507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 12.12.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

