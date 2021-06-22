RED Price Down 31% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $530,994.21 and approximately $25,111.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RED has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00369458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00011268 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000074 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

