ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and $427,462.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,883.37 or 1.00095645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00029025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00315712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00760780 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00376986 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003419 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

