RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Cap of $61.13 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $61.13 million and $1.02 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.49 or 0.00320226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00176186 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00105481 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

