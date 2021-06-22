RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RDHL opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $321.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.