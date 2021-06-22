Refinable Price Reaches $0.31 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $12.55 million and $998,957.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00106935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00149902 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,773.88 or 1.00548321 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

