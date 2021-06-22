Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,000 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of REG traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

