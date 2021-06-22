Relay Medical (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Trading 3% Higher

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)’s stock price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 11,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 114,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.25.

Relay Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYMDF)

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company provides Fionet, a mobile testing and tracking platform, which combines handheld devices linked to online AI-powered cloud, automating frontline testing, and capturing test results for tracking; HemoPalm, a blood analyzer and single-use cartridge that provides enterprise solution for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an user experience -centric system design to improve management and identification of medications.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.