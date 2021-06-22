Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.37

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and traded as low as $19.75. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $20.05, with a volume of 16,205 shares traded.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.21.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

