Ren (REN) Achieves Market Cap of $355.72 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges. Ren has a total market capitalization of $355.72 million and $52.54 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00054221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00638737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00078170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038855 BTC.

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

