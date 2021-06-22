Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Down 3.2%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.00 and last traded at $41.15. 4,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Renault Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.