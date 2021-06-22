renBTC Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.50 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, renBTC has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $32,572.13 or 0.99845968 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $354.84 million and $23.50 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00019279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $207.96 or 0.00637481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00076963 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.47 or 0.07119255 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 10,894 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

