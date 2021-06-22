ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOL. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

SOL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,014. The company has a market cap of $554.50 million, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65. ReneSola has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

