Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.41. 10,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 148,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $799,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $192,975.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,118 shares of company stock worth $9,200,349. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.61.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.