Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/17/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/28/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/19/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/27/2021 – Republic First Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of FRBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 10,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $246.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $11,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,689,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 114,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,108,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 243,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 157,156 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

