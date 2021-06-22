Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report issued on Sunday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

SKT opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

