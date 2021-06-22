Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June, 22nd (BAND, BIP, BLI, CALX, CHPT, CNTA, DZSI, HLIT, ITRG, KVHI)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND). The firm issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Minor International Public (OTCMKTS:MNRIF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA). They issued a buy rating and a $11.25 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR). They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM). They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT). They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

