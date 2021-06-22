Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 22nd (ALA, AQN, AX.UN, CEC1, DIR.UN, EQX, GRT.UN, ITR, KGC, LUN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 22nd:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was given a C$16.50 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)

had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.25.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$8.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was given a C$110.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

