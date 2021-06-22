Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 22nd (ALA, AQN, AX.UN, CEC1, DIR.UN, EQX, GRT.UN, ITR, KGC, LUN)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 22nd:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) was given a C$16.50 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) was given a €5.40 ($6.35) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$16.50.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$16.25.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$16.75.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$91.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$89.00 to C$95.00.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Haywood Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$22.00 to C$26.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$25.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$8.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was given a C$110.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.