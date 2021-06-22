Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 22nd (ARESF, ATGFF, BIREF, IAG, JRSH, LUNMF, MYAGF, NOA, RI, TRRSF)

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price increased by Aegis from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.40 to C$10.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$5.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.