Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 22nd (ARESF, ATGFF, BIREF, IAG, JRSH, LUNMF, MYAGF, NOA, RI, TRRSF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 22nd:
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$11.75 to C$12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its target price increased by Aegis from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.40 to C$10.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €190.00 ($223.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$173.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$5.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
