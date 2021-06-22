Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 22nd (ARESF, K, LUNMF, NOA, NSRXD, NTLA, SMMCF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 22nd:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$10.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)

had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$11.80. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$14.00 to C$13.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$17.50 to C$15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $83.00 to $109.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.75 to C$18.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

