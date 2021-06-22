Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Raven Industries (RAVN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN):

6/22/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

6/22/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

6/16/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/10/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Raven Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Raven Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAVN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 161,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,244. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

