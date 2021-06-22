Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 22nd (FFBC, FNLPF, FOR, FRBK, FUV, GALT, GL, GOEV, GPEAF, GPX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 22nd:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Canoo Inc. is engaged in developing breakthrough electric vehicles with a proprietary and highly versatile EV platform for personal and business use. Canoo Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV, is based in NEW YORK. “

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $153.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.