Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Entravision Communications (EVC)

6/18/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. "

6/15/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Entravision Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Entravision Communications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of EVC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,049. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $471.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

