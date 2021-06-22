Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Resources Connection worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Resources Connection by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Resources Connection by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Resources Connection stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $475.93 million, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

