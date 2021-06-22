Resources Management Corp CT ADV Purchases 2,857 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

