Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $136,146.00

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $13.25 million and approximately $136,146.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

