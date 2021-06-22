Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan Sells 10,000 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $65.79. 3,071,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

