Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.33

Restore plc (LON:RST) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.33 ($5.23) and traded as low as GBX 381 ($4.98). Restore shares last traded at GBX 382.50 ($5.00), with a volume of 42,469 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.33. The firm has a market cap of £522.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,912.50.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

