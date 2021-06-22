Reviewing Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $74.26 million 0.17 -$2.66 million N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.95 $9.84 million N/A N/A

Nuvera Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Risk & Volatility

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -7.3, indicating that its stock price is 830% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunicaciones and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -26.37% -26.96% -8.20% Nuvera Communications 19.01% 11.56% 6.02%

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two customer addresses within the same local area; MPLS service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company also offers wifi, security, SMS, and cloud PBX services. It serves hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, manufacture, and construction sectors, as well as general companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network. The company also provides video services, including commercial TV programming, internet protocol television, and cable television services, and video-on-demand services; high speed Internet to business and residential customers; e-mail and managed services comprising web hosting and design, online file back up, and online file storage; directory assistance, operator service, and long distance private lines; directory publishing, bill processing, and other customer services; and fiber-delivered communications and managed information technology solutions, as well as sells and services customer premise equipment. In addition, it is involved in the retail sale and service of cellular phones and accessories through Telespire, a wireless provider. As of December 31, 2020, the company served 20,170 access lines in the Minnesota communities of Bellechester, Courtland, Elko, Evan, Goodhue, Hanska, Hutchinson, Klossner, Litchfield, Mazeppa, New Market, New Ulm, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls, Sanborn, Savage, Searles, Sleepy Eye, Springfield, and White Rock, as well as the adjacent rural areas of Blue Earth, Brown, Goodhue, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet, Redwood, Rice, Scott and Wabasha counties in south central Minnesota. It also serves the community of Aurelia, Iowa as well as the adjacent rural areas surrounding Aurelia. The company was formerly known as New Ulm Telecom, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvera Communications, Inc. in June 2018. Nuvera Communications, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, Minnesota.

