Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.26% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $66,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYTM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

