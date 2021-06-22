Richard Chen Sells 1,101 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Richard Chen sold 291 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $6,276.87.

On Thursday, April 1st, Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00.

Personalis stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. 344,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 57.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 129,783 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 136.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 373,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 215,927 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1,234.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.