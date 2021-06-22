Richard T. Burke Sells 4,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $398.69. 3,945,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.10. The company has a market cap of $376.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.57 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 123,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

