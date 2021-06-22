Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,066. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.