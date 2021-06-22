Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.
NYSE:RIO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,066. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.61.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
