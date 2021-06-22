Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.
Shares of RIO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 96,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.61.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.