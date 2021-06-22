Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of RIO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.08. 96,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

