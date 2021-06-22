RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$22.11 on Tuesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.64 and a 12-month high of C$22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.10.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

