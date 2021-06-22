RioDeFi Trading 18.2% Lower This Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $2.23 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.50 or 0.00637691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.45 or 0.07198267 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

