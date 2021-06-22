Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $83,537,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,650,000 after buying an additional 1,056,428 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

NYSE RBA opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

