Robert Glenn Sells 188 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $295,109.88.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,832. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUP. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.