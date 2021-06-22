Robert Michael Floyd Buys 2,000 Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) COO Robert Michael Floyd acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $14,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 90,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.