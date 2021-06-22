ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.23 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00134364 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.