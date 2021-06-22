Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) to Sector Perform

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NexGen Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 78,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

