Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7,534.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $68,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $2,465,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.27.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

