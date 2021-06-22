Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.34.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458,991 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.57.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

