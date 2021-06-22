Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.85. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 475 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

